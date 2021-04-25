CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY (NYSE:CP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway last announced its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business earned $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Pacific Railway has generated $12.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Canadian Pacific Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CP)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Pacific Railway stock.

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NASDAQ:MMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Martin Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMLP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Martin Midstream Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Martin Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NATIONAL BANK (NYSE:NBHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business earned $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Its revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. National Bank has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. National Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NBHC)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Bank in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” National Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NBHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIDGFORD FOODS (NASDAQ:BRID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods last posted its earnings results on January 15th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $66.67 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIDGFORD FOODS? (NASDAQ:BRID)

