Tenet Healthcare last released its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. Tenet Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENET HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THC)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenet Healthcare in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenet Healthcare stock.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS (NASDAQ:HTLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heartland Express has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLD)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Express in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Heartland Express stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TV)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE BANK OF PRINCETON (NASDAQ:BPRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The Bank of Princeton has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. The Bank of Princeton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF PRINCETON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPRN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of Princeton in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of Princeton stock.

