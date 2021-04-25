ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company earned $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.0. ASML has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASML A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASML)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASML in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ASML stock.

FIRST COMMUNITY (NASDAQ:FCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. First Community has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMUNITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCCO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Community in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Community stock.

KNOWLES (NYSE:KN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KN)

Knowles last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business earned $201 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Knowles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KNOWLES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Knowles in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Knowles stock.

CIVISTA BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business earned $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7.

IS CIVISTA BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIVB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Civista Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Civista Bancshares stock.

