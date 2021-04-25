SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL (NASDAQ:SFNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National last released its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Simmons First National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFNC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Simmons First National in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Simmons First National stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFNC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Simmons First National

STOCK YARDS BANCORP (NASDAQ:SYBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Stock Yards Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STOCK YARDS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYBT)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stock Yards Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stock Yards Bancorp

ARDAGH GROUP (NYSE:ARD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group last released its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Ardagh Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDAGH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardagh Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardagh Group stock.

Ardagh Group

COLONY BANKCORP (NASDAQ:CBAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Colony Bankcorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COLONY BANKCORP? (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Wall Street analysts have given Colony Bankcorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Colony Bankcorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.