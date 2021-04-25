MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc last issued its earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Middlefield Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDDLEFIELD BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MBCN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Middlefield Banc in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Middlefield Banc stock.

Middlefield Banc

NORTHEAST BANK (NASDAQ:NBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank last posted its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $2.03. Northeast Bank has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Northeast Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NORTHEAST BANK? (NASDAQ:NBN)

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. (NASDAQ:FFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. Its revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. First Financial Bancorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFBC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Bancorp. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Financial Bancorp. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FFBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Financial Bancorp.

MOOG (NYSE:MOG.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog last released its earnings results on January 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $684 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Moog has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,052.5. Moog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021. Moog will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS MOOG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOG.A)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moog in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Moog stock.

Moog