ANTHEM (NYSE:ANTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Its revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem has generated $19.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Anthem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTHEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ANTM)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Anthem in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Anthem stock.

Anthem

NAVIOS MARITIME (NYSE:NM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.36. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAVIOS MARITIME? (NYSE:NM)

BJ’S RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:BJRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. Its revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Restaurants has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year. BJ’s Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BJ’S RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BJRI)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BJ’s Restaurants in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BJ’s Restaurants stock.

BJ’s Restaurants

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST (NASDAQ:ESXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Community Bankers Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Community Bankers Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, April 30th, 2021. Community Bankers Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

IS COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESXB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Community Bankers Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Community Bankers Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESXB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Community Bankers Trust