AMERISERV FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ASRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $13.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. AmeriServ Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MAINSTREET BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:MNSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. MainStreet Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE (NYSE:ARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.7. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROW FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AROW)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrow Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arrow Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arrow Financial