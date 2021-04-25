XEROX (NYSE:XRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox last announced its earnings data on April 19th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.2. Xerox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XEROX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xerox in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Xerox stock.

CORE LABORATORIES (NYSE:CLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Core Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CORE LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLB)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Core Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Core Laboratories stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:FFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. First Financial Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFIN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Financial Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FFIN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PWOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Penns Woods Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

