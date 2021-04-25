PREMIER FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:PFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Premier Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREMIER FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Premier Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Premier Financial stock.

Premier Financial

BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION (NYSE:BEDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.36. Bright Scholar Education has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.2. Bright Scholar Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WNS)

WNS last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm earned $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. Its revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WNS has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.4. WNS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WNS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WNS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WNS in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” WNS stock.

WNS

NEUROMETRIX (NASDAQ:NURO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeuroMetrix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

