Earnings results for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.16.

Affiliated Managers Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The business earned $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Its revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $14.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.5. Affiliated Managers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.52%. The high price target for AMG is $172.00 and the low price target for AMG is $71.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Affiliated Managers Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.60, Affiliated Managers Group has a forecasted downside of 15.5% from its current price of $158.14. Affiliated Managers Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend yield of 0.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Affiliated Managers Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 0.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Affiliated Managers Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.29% next year. This indicates that Affiliated Managers Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

In the past three months, Affiliated Managers Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $908,745.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by insiders. 98.78% of the stock of Affiliated Managers Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG



Earnings for Affiliated Managers Group are expected to grow by 8.88% in the coming year, from $12.84 to $13.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 68.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Affiliated Managers Group is 68.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Affiliated Managers Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

