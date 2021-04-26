Earnings results for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Albany International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business earned $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International has generated $4.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Albany International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albany International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.32%. The high price target for AIN is $91.00 and the low price target for AIN is $57.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Albany International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.20, Albany International has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $87.91. Albany International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albany International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Albany International is 19.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albany International will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that Albany International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

In the past three months, Albany International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $289,382.00 in company stock. Only 5.73% of the stock of Albany International is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Albany International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albany International (NYSE:AIN



Earnings for Albany International are expected to decrease by -12.17% in the coming year, from $3.45 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 28.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 28.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.69. Albany International has a P/B Ratio of 4.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

