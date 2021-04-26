Earnings results for Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.97%. The high price target for ACI is $26.00 and the low price target for ACI is $13.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Albertsons Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.75, Albertsons Companies has a forecasted upside of 3.0% from its current price of $19.18. Albertsons Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albertsons Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Albertsons Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.51% next year. This indicates that Albertsons Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

In the past three months, Albertsons Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.55% of the stock of Albertsons Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI



Earnings for Albertsons Companies are expected to decrease by -39.61% in the coming year, from $3.08 to $1.86 per share. Albertsons Companies has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

