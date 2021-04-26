Earnings results for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $6.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $184.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.59%. The high price target for ARE is $194.00 and the low price target for ARE is $166.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $184.00, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $179.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.43%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 62.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.55% next year. This indicates that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

In the past three months, Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,407,004.00 in company stock. Only 1.12% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by insiders. 87.58% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE



Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 5.76% in the coming year, from $7.29 to $7.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 41.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 41.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a PEG Ratio of 4.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here