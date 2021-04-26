Earnings results for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Alliance Resource Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.60 million. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year. Alliance Resource Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Alliance Resource Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

In the past three months, Alliance Resource Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.03% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.25% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP



Earnings for Alliance Resource Partners are expected to grow by 600.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliance Resource Partners is -5.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alliance Resource Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

