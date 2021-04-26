Earnings results for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.41.

Ameriprise Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Its revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameriprise Financial has generated $16.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Ameriprise Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ameriprise Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $212.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.83%. The high price target for AMP is $265.00 and the low price target for AMP is $140.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ameriprise Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $212.20, Ameriprise Financial has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $249.14. Ameriprise Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 1.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ameriprise Financial has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 25.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ameriprise Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.99% next year. This indicates that Ameriprise Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

In the past three months, Ameriprise Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,164,517.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by insiders. 83.05% of the stock of Ameriprise Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP



Earnings for Ameriprise Financial are expected to grow by 34.66% in the coming year, from $14.05 to $18.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 17.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Ameriprise Financial is 17.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Ameriprise Financial has a P/B Ratio of 5.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here