Earnings results for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Amkor Technology last released its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Its revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Amkor Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amkor Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.98%. The high price target for AMKR is $16.00 and the low price target for AMKR is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology has a dividend yield of 0.67%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amkor Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amkor Technology is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amkor Technology will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.85% next year. This indicates that Amkor Technology will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

In the past three months, Amkor Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,359,979.00 in company stock. 59.30% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 37.56% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR



Earnings for Amkor Technology are expected to grow by 8.87% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 18.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 18.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. Amkor Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.87. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

