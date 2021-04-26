Earnings results for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Axalta Coating Systems last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.3. Axalta Coating Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Axalta Coating Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.18%. The high price target for AXTA is $35.00 and the low price target for AXTA is $24.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Axalta Coating Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.20, Axalta Coating Systems has a forecasted downside of 10.2% from its current price of $32.51. Axalta Coating Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Axalta Coating Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

In the past three months, Axalta Coating Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $561,920.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by insiders. 91.56% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA



Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 47.90% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 81.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 81.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.11. Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG Ratio of 6.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Axalta Coating Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

