Earnings results for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Bank of Hawaii last issued its earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii has generated $5.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. Bank of Hawaii has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Hawaii in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.61%. The high price target for BOH is $54.00 and the low price target for BOH is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Hawaii has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.00, Bank of Hawaii has a forecasted downside of 40.6% from its current price of $90.93. Bank of Hawaii has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Hawaii has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 48.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Hawaii will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.77% next year. This indicates that Bank of Hawaii will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

In the past three months, Bank of Hawaii insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $464,250.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by insiders. 72.75% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to grow by 16.92% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 21.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Bank of Hawaii has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Hawaii has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

