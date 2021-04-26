Earnings results for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Brown & Brown last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company earned $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Brown & Brown has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Brown & Brown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brown & Brown in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.53%. The high price target for BRO is $55.00 and the low price target for BRO is $44.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brown & Brown has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.25, Brown & Brown has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $50.48. Brown & Brown has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brown & Brown has been increasing its dividend for 21 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brown & Brown is 26.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brown & Brown will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.51% next year. This indicates that Brown & Brown will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

In the past three months, Brown & Brown insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $433,800.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.13% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by insiders. 69.06% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO



Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 31.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 31.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Brown & Brown has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here