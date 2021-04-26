Earnings results for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Cadence Design Systems last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Its revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Cadence Design Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $146.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.82%. The high price target for CDNS is $165.00 and the low price target for CDNS is $117.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cadence Design Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.09, Cadence Design Systems has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $142.08. Cadence Design Systems has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Cadence Design Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

In the past three months, Cadence Design Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $60,666,839.00 in company stock. Only 2.58% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by insiders. 83.86% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS



Earnings for Cadence Design Systems are expected to decrease by -1.98% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Cadence Design Systems is 36.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Cadence Design Systems is 36.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. Cadence Design Systems has a PEG Ratio of 4.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cadence Design Systems has a P/B Ratio of 18.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

