Earnings results for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Canadian National Railway last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Its revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway has generated $4.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Canadian National Railway has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.09%. The high price target for CNI is $160.00 and the low price target for CNI is $82.00. There are currently 15 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canadian National Railway has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.11, Canadian National Railway has a forecasted upside of 13.1% from its current price of $108.86. Canadian National Railway has been the subject of 16 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway pays a meaningful dividend of 1.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canadian National Railway has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canadian National Railway is 41.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Canadian National Railway will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.89% next year. This indicates that Canadian National Railway will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

In the past three months, Canadian National Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by insiders. 54.23% of the stock of Canadian National Railway is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI



Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 19.02% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $4.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 27.67. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 5.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

