Earnings results for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Cathay General Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Cathay General Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.47%. The high price target for CATY is $47.00 and the low price target for CATY is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cathay General Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, Cathay General Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 9.5% from its current price of $41.24. Cathay General Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cathay General Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 35.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cathay General Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.26% next year. This indicates that Cathay General Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

In the past three months, Cathay General Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $449,302.00 in company stock. Only 4.73% of the stock of Cathay General Bancorp is held by insiders. 67.55% of the stock of Cathay General Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY



Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp are expected to grow by 0.37% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 14.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 14.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Cathay General Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here