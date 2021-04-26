Earnings results for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26.

Check Point Software Technologies last announced its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Check Point Software Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.55%. The high price target for CHKP is $155.00 and the low price target for CHKP is $102.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Check Point Software Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.44, Check Point Software Technologies has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $119.80. Check Point Software Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Check Point Software Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Check Point Software Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Check Point Software Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.00% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by insiders. 67.86% of the stock of Check Point Software Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Check Point Software Technologies are expected to grow by 2.15% in the coming year, from $6.04 to $6.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Check Point Software Technologies is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. Check Point Software Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Check Point Software Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

