Earnings results for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Coca-Cola FEMSA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola FEMSA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.42%. The high price target for KOF is $50.00 and the low price target for KOF is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Coca-Cola FEMSA has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 77.26%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Coca-Cola FEMSA will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.49% in the coming year. This indicates that Coca-Cola FEMSA may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by insiders. Only 8.40% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF



Earnings for Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to grow by 29.61% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 24.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.12. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

