Earnings results for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Comfort Systems USA last issued its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company earned $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. Comfort Systems USA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. Comfort Systems USA will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, April 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Comfort Systems USA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 47.29%. The high price target for FIX is $45.00 and the low price target for FIX is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comfort Systems USA has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 15.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comfort Systems USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.81% next year. This indicates that Comfort Systems USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

In the past three months, Comfort Systems USA insiders have sold 3,550.04% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $129,640.00 in company stock and sold $4,731,911.00 in company stock. Only 3.23% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by insiders. 91.50% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX



Earnings for Comfort Systems USA are expected to decrease by -17.33% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $2.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 21.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 21.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.04. Comfort Systems USA has a P/B Ratio of 5.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

