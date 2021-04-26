Earnings results for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Community Bank System last released its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm earned $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Bank System has generated $3.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Community Bank System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Community Bank System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.18%. The high price target for CBU is $58.00 and the low price target for CBU is $58.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Community Bank System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.00, Community Bank System has a forecasted downside of 26.2% from its current price of $78.57. Community Bank System has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bank System has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bank System is 51.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Community Bank System will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.95% next year. This indicates that Community Bank System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

In the past three months, Community Bank System insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,476,778.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by insiders. 69.82% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU



Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -8.65% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 25.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 25.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Community Bank System has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

