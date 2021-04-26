Earnings results for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Dorman Products last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The company earned $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.8. Dorman Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dorman Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 46.11%. The high price target for DORM is $60.00 and the low price target for DORM is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products does not currently pay a dividend. Dorman Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

In the past three months, Dorman Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $551,200.00 in company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by insiders. 76.53% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM



Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 18.24% in the coming year, from $3.18 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 40.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 40.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 72.73. Dorman Products has a PEG Ratio of 2.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dorman Products has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

