Earnings results for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Encore Wire last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. The business earned $380.82 million during the quarter. Encore Wire has generated $2.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9. Encore Wire has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Wire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.88%. The high price target for WIRE is $80.00 and the low price target for WIRE is $65.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encore Wire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.50, Encore Wire has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $71.87. Encore Wire has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire has a dividend yield of 0.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encore Wire has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Encore Wire is 2.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encore Wire will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.14% next year. This indicates that Encore Wire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

In the past three months, Encore Wire insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $735,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.21% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by insiders. 87.80% of the stock of Encore Wire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)



Earnings for Encore Wire are expected to decrease by -12.07% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 25.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Encore Wire is 25.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.69. Encore Wire has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

