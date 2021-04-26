Earnings results for Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Enterprise Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Enterprise Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enterprise Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.93%. The high price target for EFSC is $40.00 and the low price target for EFSC is $40.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enterprise Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Enterprise Financial Services has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $50.59. Enterprise Financial Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enterprise Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 17.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enterprise Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.66% next year. This indicates that Enterprise Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

In the past three months, Enterprise Financial Services insiders have sold 2,505.45% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $273,525.00 in company stock and sold $7,126,560.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by insiders. 71.37% of the stock of Enterprise Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC



Earnings for Enterprise Financial Services are expected to grow by 8.55% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 18.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Enterprise Financial Services is 18.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Enterprise Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here