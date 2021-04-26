Earnings results for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

FB Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business earned $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial has generated $2.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. FB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.49%. The high price target for FBK is $53.00 and the low price target for FBK is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FB Financial is 15.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.92% next year. This indicates that FB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

In the past three months, FB Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $670,317.00 in company stock. 45.20% of the stock of FB Financial is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.03% of the stock of FB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK



Earnings for FB Financial are expected to decrease by -12.16% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 34.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of FB Financial is 34.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. FB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

