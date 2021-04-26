Earnings results for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

First BanCorp. last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0. First BanCorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $120.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 892.56%. The high price target for FBP is $120.00 and the low price target for FBP is $120.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First BanCorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First BanCorp. is 37.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First BanCorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.45% next year. This indicates that First BanCorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

In the past three months, First BanCorp. insiders have sold 7,720.07% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,890.00 in company stock and sold $226,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by insiders. 85.23% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP



Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 175.68% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 31.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 31.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. First BanCorp. has a PEG Ratio of 0.73. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. First BanCorp. has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

