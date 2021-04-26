Earnings results for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

First Bank last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. First Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.58%. The high price target for FRBA is $11.00 and the low price target for FRBA is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, First Bank has a forecasted downside of 5.6% from its current price of $11.12. First Bank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bank is 16.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.43% next year. This indicates that First Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

In the past three months, First Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.15% of the stock of First Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)



Earnings for First Bank are expected to grow by 8.25% in the coming year, from $0.97 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of First Bank is 12.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84.

