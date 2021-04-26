Earnings results for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

HarborOne Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company earned $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. HarborOne Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.01%. The high price target for HONE is $12.00 and the low price target for HONE is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HarborOne Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.50, HarborOne Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 29.0% from its current price of $14.79. HarborOne Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HarborOne Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 60.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HarborOne Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.17% next year. This indicates that HarborOne Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

In the past three months, HarborOne Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.22% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by insiders. 53.50% of the stock of HarborOne Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE



Earnings for HarborOne Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.39% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.99. The P/E ratio of HarborOne Bancorp is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. HarborOne Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here