Earnings results for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

HBT Financial last released its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. HBT Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HBT Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.79%. The high price target for HBT is $14.00 and the low price target for HBT is $13.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HBT Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.75, HBT Financial has a forecasted downside of 20.8% from its current price of $17.36. HBT Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HBT Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HBT Financial is 17.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HBT Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that HBT Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

In the past three months, HBT Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $42,104.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 28.86% of the stock of HBT Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT



Earnings for HBT Financial are expected to decrease by -0.74% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.35 per share. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of HBT Financial is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. HBT Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here