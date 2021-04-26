Earnings results for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

HealthStream last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.0. HealthStream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HealthStream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.70%. The high price target for HSTM is $22.00 and the low price target for HSTM is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HealthStream has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, HealthStream has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $22.38. HealthStream has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream does not currently pay a dividend. HealthStream does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

In the past three months, HealthStream insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,600.00 in company stock. Only 20.40% of the stock of HealthStream is held by insiders. 72.08% of the stock of HealthStream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM



Earnings for HealthStream are expected to decrease by -55.26% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 43.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of HealthStream is 43.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. HealthStream has a PEG Ratio of 12.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HealthStream has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

