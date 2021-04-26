Earnings results for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Heidrick & Struggles International last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year. Heidrick & Struggles International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.43%. The high price target for HSII is $42.00 and the low price target for HSII is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heidrick & Struggles International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Heidrick & Struggles International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heidrick & Struggles International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 23.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heidrick & Struggles International will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.43% next year. This indicates that Heidrick & Struggles International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

In the past three months, Heidrick & Struggles International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by insiders. 89.52% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII



Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is -22.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

