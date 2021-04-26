Earnings results for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Helix Energy Solutions Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.86%. The high price target for HLX is $6.00 and the low price target for HLX is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helix Energy Solutions Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $4.47. Helix Energy Solutions Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group does not currently pay a dividend. Helix Energy Solutions Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

In the past three months, Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $280,800.00 in company stock. Only 5.79% of the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group is held by insiders. 85.76% of the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX



Earnings for Helix Energy Solutions Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.03 to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 27.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.99. The P/E ratio of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 27.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.83. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

