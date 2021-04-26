Earnings results for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

HomeStreet last posted its earnings data on January 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. HomeStreet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HomeStreet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.15%. The high price target for HMST is $50.00 and the low price target for HMST is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HomeStreet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.50, HomeStreet has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $42.85. HomeStreet has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HomeStreet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HomeStreet is 58.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HomeStreet will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.94% next year. This indicates that HomeStreet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

In the past three months, HomeStreet insiders have sold 1,094.62% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $86,080.00 in company stock and sold $1,028,325.00 in company stock. Only 3.62% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by insiders. 83.68% of the stock of HomeStreet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST



Earnings for HomeStreet are expected to decrease by -3.47% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.34 per share. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of HomeStreet is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. HomeStreet has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here