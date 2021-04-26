Earnings results for Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Independent Bank Group last released its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company earned $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group has generated $5.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Independent Bank Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independent Bank Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $56.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.88%. The high price target for IBTX is $87.00 and the low price target for IBTX is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independent Bank Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independent Bank Group is 23.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independent Bank Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.05% next year. This indicates that Independent Bank Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

In the past three months, Independent Bank Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,985,554.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by insiders. 67.76% of the stock of Independent Bank Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)



Earnings for Independent Bank Group are expected to decrease by -1.64% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $4.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Independent Bank Group is 17.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Independent Bank Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

