Earnings results for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.23%. The high price target for ILPT is $29.00 and the low price target for ILPT is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.38%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.21% next year. This indicates that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

In the past three months, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by insiders. 87.78% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT



Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 1.08% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 29.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

