Earnings results for John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

John Bean Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business earned $439 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. John Bean Technologies has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. John Bean Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for John Bean Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.85%. The high price target for JBT is $160.00 and the low price target for JBT is $94.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

John Bean Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $135.50, John Bean Technologies has a forecasted downside of 1.9% from its current price of $138.06. John Bean Technologies has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. John Bean Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of John Bean Technologies is 8.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, John Bean Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.26% next year. This indicates that John Bean Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

In the past three months, John Bean Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $862,157.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of John Bean Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT



Earnings for John Bean Technologies are expected to grow by 12.79% in the coming year, from $3.83 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 36.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of John Bean Technologies is 36.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.69. John Bean Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

