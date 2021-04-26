Earnings results for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.76%. The high price target for KREF is $21.00 and the low price target for KREF is $18.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $19.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 102.99%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 93.48% in the coming year. This indicates that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

In the past three months, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,096,565.00 in company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by insiders. 86.92% of the stock of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF



Earnings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -6.12% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.99. The P/E ratio of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

