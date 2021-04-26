Earnings results for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Koninklijke Philips last released its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Koninklijke Philips has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Koninklijke Philips in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Koninklijke Philips.

Dividend Strength: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Koninklijke Philips has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 41.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Koninklijke Philips will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.77% next year. This indicates that Koninklijke Philips will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

In the past three months, Koninklijke Philips insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.72% of the stock of Koninklijke Philips is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG



Earnings for Koninklijke Philips are expected to grow by 1.17% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 43.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 43.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. Koninklijke Philips has a PEG Ratio of 2.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Koninklijke Philips has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

