Earnings results for Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 17 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Lennox International last released its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The business earned $914 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has generated $11.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Lennox International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lennox International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $272.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.53%. The high price target for LII is $315.00 and the low price target for LII is $235.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 10 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lennox International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.77, and is based on no buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $272.50, Lennox International has a forecasted downside of 18.5% from its current price of $334.46. Lennox International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennox International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennox International is 27.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennox International will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.18% next year. This indicates that Lennox International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

In the past three months, Lennox International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,076,777.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Lennox International is held by insiders. 66.33% of the stock of Lennox International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennox International (NYSE:LII



Earnings for Lennox International are expected to grow by 12.80% in the coming year, from $9.69 to $10.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 36.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Lennox International is 36.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.04.

