Earnings results for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company earned $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 89.13%. The high price target for LXRX is $13.00 and the low price target for LXRX is $6.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

In the past three months, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $158,551.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 84.62% of the stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX



Earnings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is -4.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

