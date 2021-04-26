Earnings results for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Luxfer last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. Luxfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luxfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.18%. The high price target for LXFR is $30.00 and the low price target for LXFR is $24.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luxfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, Luxfer has a forecasted upside of 36.2% from its current price of $20.01. Luxfer has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer pays a meaningful dividend of 2.50%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luxfer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Luxfer is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luxfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.30% next year. This indicates that Luxfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

In the past three months, Luxfer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $440,109.00 in company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Luxfer is held by insiders. 91.93% of the stock of Luxfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR



Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 27.06% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 54.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 54.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.69. Luxfer has a PEG Ratio of 1.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Luxfer has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here