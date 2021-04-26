Earnings results for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Masimo last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business earned $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.0. Masimo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021. Masimo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 27th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masimo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $272.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.52%. The high price target for MASI is $295.00 and the low price target for MASI is $245.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masimo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $272.20, Masimo has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $246.28. Masimo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Masimo does not currently pay a dividend. Masimo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Masimo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $498,793.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of Masimo is held by insiders. 81.64% of the stock of Masimo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 63.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 63.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.12. Masimo has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Masimo has a P/B Ratio of 11.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

