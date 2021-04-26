Earnings results for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Medpace last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 14th, 2021. The reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.5. Medpace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medpace in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $131.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.10%. The high price target for MEDP is $181.00 and the low price target for MEDP is $83.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medpace does not currently pay a dividend. Medpace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Medpace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,013,238.00 in company stock. Only 26.00% of the stock of Medpace is held by insiders. 74.44% of the stock of Medpace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Medpace are expected to grow by 5.50% in the coming year, from $4.00 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 58.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Medpace is 58.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.12. Medpace has a P/B Ratio of 9.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

