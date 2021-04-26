Earnings results for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54.

MKS Instruments last announced its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments has generated $4.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. MKS Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MKS Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $180.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.86%. The high price target for MKSI is $207.00 and the low price target for MKSI is $120.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MKS Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $180.00, MKS Instruments has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $185.30. MKS Instruments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MKS Instruments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of MKS Instruments is 17.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MKS Instruments will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.49% next year. This indicates that MKS Instruments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

In the past three months, MKS Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,681,740.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by insiders. 94.02% of the stock of MKS Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI



Earnings for MKS Instruments are expected to grow by 18.90% in the coming year, from $7.09 to $8.43 per share. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 36.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of MKS Instruments is 36.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. MKS Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

