Earnings results for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8900000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

NXP Semiconductors last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business earned $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors has generated $8.04 earnings per share over the last year. NXP Semiconductors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $191.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.85%. The high price target for NXPI is $250.00 and the low price target for NXPI is $110.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NXP Semiconductors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $191.78, NXP Semiconductors has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $201.56. NXP Semiconductors has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NXP Semiconductors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of NXP Semiconductors is 27.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, NXP Semiconductors will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.28% next year. This indicates that NXP Semiconductors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

In the past three months, NXP Semiconductors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,264,884.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by insiders. 88.95% of the stock of NXP Semiconductors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI



Earnings for NXP Semiconductors are expected to grow by 44.14% in the coming year, from $4.69 to $6.76 per share. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is -380.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NXP Semiconductors is -380.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NXP Semiconductors has a PEG Ratio of 2.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NXP Semiconductors has a P/B Ratio of 5.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here